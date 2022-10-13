×
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition Reaches Its Final Stop in New York

Business

Fendi Unveils New State-of-the-art Accessories Plant

Eye

All That Glitters and a Lot of Gold at New Musée Yves Saint Laurent Exhibition

Kate Hudson Goes Monochromatic for Mônot in Plunging Black Jumpsuit at Frieze London Party

Hudson wore head-to-toe black complete with a clutch and pointed-toe pumps to celebrate the art fair.

Kate Hudson in Mônot celebrating Frieze London
Kate Hudson attending Mônot's dinner and after party on Oct. 12, 2022, celebrating Frieze London.

Kate Hudson attended a dinner and after party for Mônot in celebration of Frieze London on Wednesday wearing a black jumpsuit.

The minimalist silhouette was designed with padded square shoulders, long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The legs had two small slits revealing Hudson’s ankles. The actress accessorized with a gold pendant necklace and a black satin clutch bag. She coordinated with a pair of black stilettos to round out her head-to-toe black ensemble.

Kate Hudson attending Mônot’s dinner and after party celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12, 2022.

Hudson worked with her longtime stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look.

Related Galleries

The actress went for a classic glossy pink lip and dramatic eye makeup with colorful tones of pink, lavender and red, along with bold mascara. For her hair, she worked with Peter Lux and opted for a part down the middle and cascading waves past her shoulders.

Mônot founder Eli Mizrahi and Kate Hudson at Mônot’s dinner and after party celebrating Frieze London on Oct. 12.

In addition to helping Mônot celebrate at the Frieze Art Fair, Hudson is also in the middle of promoting her new Netflix movie, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” a sequel to the comedy “Knives Out.” She stars opposite Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig, Kathryn Hahn and Ethan Hawke.

When she’s not supporting designers like Mônot, or promoting her latest film, Hudson is at work on her Fabletics athleisure line. The brand recently collaborated with actress Vanessa Hudgens on a 13-piece fall capsule collection.

Frieze London takes place in The Regent’s Park from Oct. 12 to 16.   

ad