Kate Hudson Means Business in Gabriela Hearst Suit for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel’ Madrid Screening

Kate Hudson is continuing her stylish press tour for “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel,” this time sporting a green pantsuit for a screening of the film on Wednesday in Madrid.

The actress selected a neon green double-breasted blazer with a coordinating pair of tailored pants from Gabriela Hearst’s resort 2023 collection. She layered the blazer over a ribbed knit nude top.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel on Oct. 19 in Madrid. Getty Images

When WWD interviewed Hearst for her resort 2023 collection she said, “I want my women to feel very boss.” The workwear silhouette of Hudson’s look was reflective of Hearst’s inspiration.

Hudson accessorized with a set of necklaces, including two chainlink necklaces. She also wore several rings.

Hudson went for a dewy makeup look with a pink lip, a hint of blush and wingtip eyeliner. She parted her hair down the center and wore it in a straight.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” at the Rosewood Villa Magna Hotel on Oct. 19, 2022 in Madrid. Getty Images

Hudson’s outfits for her press tour have continuously made statements. The actress has been seen in designers ranging from Erdem to Christian Siriano. Recently, she wore a Saint Laurent gown and faux fur coat to the BFI London Film Festival premiere for the film.

In addition to promoting “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel,” Hudson continues to work on her Fabletics line. Recently, the brand partnered with Vanessa Hudgens for a 13-piece capsule collection. At the beginning of this year, Hudson also entered the beauty space with her first product, Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Sequel” arrives on Netflix on Nov. 23. In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Kathryn Hahn, Janelle Monáe and Edward Norton.