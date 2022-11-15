Kate Hudson Sparkles in Sequin Gown at ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Los Angeles Premiere

Kate Hudson arrived on the red carpet for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Monday, wearing a statement-making sequin dress.

For the premiere of her new movie, Hudson wore a sparkling sequin-embellished Champagne-colored turtleneck gown with dramatic draping sleeves by Elie Saab. She accessorized with double diamond star earrings from Candy Ice Jewelry.

Kate Hudson attends the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Nov. 14 in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Hudson’s dress was from Elie Saab’s fall 2022 couture collection. The collection was described as the designer’s ode to the crepuscule, a game of shadows drawn in contrasts between geometric lines and rounded, sun-like forms.

Hudson worked with her go-to stylist Sophie Lopez to create her look for the premiere. Lopez has also dressed Hudson in brands such as Gabriela Hearst, Christian Siriano and Saint Laurent for the actress’ ongoing press tour for the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Lopez also works with Priah Ferguson, Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe.

For makeup, Hudson went for an elevated natural look, featuring a glossy pale pink lip, a hint of blush and eye-popping mascara. She had her hair slicked back and pulled into a tight bun.

It has been a busy year for Kate Hudson. In addition to starring in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” she is also hard at work growing her Fabletics athleisure line. In September, the brand collaborated with actress Vanessa Hudgens for a 13-piece capsule collection. This summer, Hudson also broke into the beauty business launching her first product, the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” debuts in theaters on Nov. 23, before its streaming release on Netflix on Dec. 23. In addition to Hudson, the film also stars Daniel Craig, Madelyn Cline, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Ethan Hawke and Kathryn Hahn. The movie is a sequel to the 2019 film “Knives Out.”