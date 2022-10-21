Kate Hudson Shimmers in Colorful Halpern Mermaid Dress for ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Madrid Premiere

Kate Hudson arrived at the Madrid premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Wednesday wearing a sequined halter dress.

The actress looked to Halpern’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection for the red carpet, wearing a colorful mermaid-style gown with a cutout at the midsection. The dress featured a lilac ruched top that mirrored the look of a mermaid seashell bra and a multicolored sequined halter.

Kate Hudson arrives at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at Callao cinemas on Oct. 19, 2022 in Madrid. Getty Images

To keep the attention on the glitzy gown, Hudson paired the ensemble with simple Messika jewelry. The look was styled by Sophie Lopez.

Hudson joins the star-studded cast, including Daniel Craig, Edward Norton and Kathryn Hahn, as the character Birdie. The film, which makes its debut on Netflix on Nov. 23, is about a tech billionaire who invites his friends to his secluded island in Greece. After someone ends up murdered, the guests rely on the help of a detective to solve the case.

Kate Hudson arrives at the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at Callao cinemas on Oct. 19 in Madrid. Getty Images

The comedy is the second installment of the “Knives Out” film series, with the first movie released in 2019, starring Ana De Armas, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis. In addition to her role in the upcoming film, Hudson continues other projects, like her clothing brand Fabletics, which recently had a collaboration with Vanessa Hudgens on a 13-piece capsule collection. Hudson also made a recent move into the beauty space, releasing the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.