Kate Hudson Talks Starring in Stuart Weitzman Campaign With Mom Goldie Hawn

Kate Hudson is returning to Stuart Weitzman for its spring 2022 campaign, this time alongside her mother and fellow actress Goldie Hawn.

The mother-daughter duo stars in the campaign, called “Live Every Moment,” modeling pumps and sandals in bright hues for the upcoming season. The campaign is meant to “capture the feeling of being carefree, easy and living in the moment.”

“To me, spring is like the female season or the epitome of female,” Hudson said in an exclusive interview with WWD. “So celebrating mom and that relationship — this is also obviously the time of Mother’s Day — it was nice. She’s my number one, so anytime I get to do anything with mommy, it’s fun.”

The two actresses appear in the campaign outdoors lounging by a pool, with Hudson appearing in different locations, including a diner. They model Stuart Weitzman styles like the Stuart 110 pump, a sleek pointed heel; the Discoplatform Sandal, a silver platform sandal; the Soiree Lace-up Sandal, a red lace-up heel and the Aleena 100, an invisible sandal, which Hudson described as her favorite from the collection.

Kate Hudson in Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2022 campaign. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

“I’ve always been a fan of Stuart Weitzman,” said Hudson, who was tapped as a brand ambassador in November. “I think everyone has a Stuart Weitzman boot or shoe in their closest. It’s always been my go-to shoe. Particularly for spring, I love the magenta, the silver and the disco platform. I’ve been wearing those invisible sandals, that’s my favorite thing, especially because it makes your legs look really long.”

Hudson explained the collection reflects her own style because the pieces are “flirty and colorful.”

When talking about working with her mother, Hudson explained Hawn has been a huge influence in her life with her career, family and style.

“Like any mother, your mother is your foundation, good or bad, of who you are and what you’ve become” she said. “Especially as a girl, how you look up to your mother and how you individuate are two very important parts of motherhood and that mother-daughter relationship. I was lucky enough to have a mother that allowed me to do both — to embrace and to individuate. When you have that I think it creates a really strong bond and mutual respect.”

She also noted that her mother’s longtime partner, actor Kurt Russell, has been influential in her life, too, having played a large role in her and her siblings’ careers as storytellers.

As the Stuart Weitzman campaign celebrates finding joy in everyday moments, Hudson said she finds joy in staying optimistic and seeing the good in all things.

“I embrace all moments,” she explained. “I look into the simplest things. I think it gives me a really resilient personality because to me the only thing that matters is that I wake up and I look outside and I can look at nature, I can look at the natural progression of my children growing up. Those are the things that bring me this sense of joy and feeling like I’m a part of something bigger. Even in the days that feel like a struggle or a challenge, I just look at it like this is a part of what makes life beautiful because on the other side of this is something extraordinary.”

Coming up for Hudson, she’s appearing in the star-studded “Knives Out 2” sequel, which premieres this fall. This spring, Hudson is focusing on her wellness brand, In Bloom, which is coming out with new products this year, and her podcast “Sibling Revelry,” which she hosts with her brother Oliver Hudson.

Kate Hudson in Stuart Weitzman’s spring 2022 campaign. Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

READ MORE HERE:

Scarlett Johansson Debuts Skin Care Brand The Outset

Chriselle Lim on Being a Female Founder, Her Phlur Fragrance Brand and Social Media

Hope Dworaczyk Talks Her ‘Your Body Is Magic’ Book