Kate Hudson and Halle Berry are among the eight women selected to be honored at the 43rd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards virtual ceremony on May 6 at 7 p.m.

In addition to being award-winning actresses, Berry is a director, producer, activist and founder of health and wellness platform Re.spin, and Hudson is the cofounder of the fitness brand and membership program Fabletics and a WW ambassador and entrepreneur.

The other honorees are Kris Jenner, reality TV star, producer and entrepreneur; Natalia Brzezinski, head of strategy, Klarna; Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive vice president and chief operating officer, NA Beauty & Personal Care, Unilever; Dara Kass, M.D. and associate professor of emergency medicine, Columbia University Medical Center; Andrea Smith, chief administrative officer, Bank of America, and Gail Tifford, chief brand officer, WW International.

This year’s theme is “What a Difference a Mom Makes,” and the event will highlight the positive impact moms are making during these extraordinary times. The awards event will once again benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs and Advocacy.

The event will feature special guest Zarna Garg, mom, comedian and global TikTok sensation and will be hosted by Joanna Coles, a 2015 Outstanding Mother honoree, chairwoman and chief executive officer of Northern Star Acquisition Co. I and II, and executive producer of ABC Family’s The Bold Type.”

“In these uncertain and trying times, the role of mothers as models to children and families has never been more critical,” said Laurie Dowley, chairwoman of the National Mother’s Day Committee. “Moms have had to work even harder to manage their careers and families over the past year, and many have taken on additional roles in their homes, such as teacher, while volunteering and donating to their communities. We are incredibly proud to celebrate all the mothers who have made such a profound impact in the lives of their families and neighbors this year, despite unprecedented challenges and health concerns.”

Last year, the 42nd Annual Outstanding Mother Awards were expected to honor Hudson, Tifford, Marigay McKee, managing partner at Fernbrook Capital; Ellen Alemany, chairwoman and CEO of CIT, and Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb, coanchors of NBC News’ “Today.” Due to the coronavirus, the formal ceremony at The Pierre was canceled and instead there was a Facebook Live, partnering with Save the Children, and honoring Kotb and Guthrie.

