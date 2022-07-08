×
Kate Hudson Wears Black Sheer Look at Valentino Couture Show

The actress attended the design house’s fall 2022 couture show alongside fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Kate Hudson was among the many stars who sat in the front row at Valentino’s fall 2022 couture show.

The actress arrived at the design house’s show on Friday in Rome alongside fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Hudson wore a black sheer lace blouse paired with black trousers, a black bag and black opera gloves.

Hudson was photographed sitting front row next to actor Andrew Garfield. Other attendees of Valentino’s fall couture show included Florence Pugh, Anne Hathaway, Ariana DeBose, Charles Melton, Tommy Dorfman, Ashley Park and Naomi Campbell.

Kate Hudson and Andrew Garfield attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Kate Hudson and Andrew Garfield attend the Valentino couture fall 2022 fashion show on July 8 in Rome. WireImage

The actress has worn Valentino on a number of occasions, including in late February when she posted a photo of herself on Instagram wearing a purple Valentino backless minidress from the design house’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dress with a fuchsia-colored blazer and a white pair of the Valentino Tan-go Pumps.

Valentino’s fall couture collection comes a few months after creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted his “Pink PP” collection for the fall 2022 rtw season. The all-pink collection has popped up on many celebrities since its debut, including on a few who were present at the couture show.

