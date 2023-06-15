Kate Hundley’s Runway Debut Show Inspired by Surrealism

Resort 2024 marks Kate Hundley’s first year back since the New York designer put her namesake line on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, so she decided the timing was right to tackle another first: making her runway debut at Brooklyn’s Wythe hotel.

On Wednesday evening, her collection, titled “Witches and Goddesses,” paid homage to female surrealists and their interest in magic and the occult. “There are so many incredible female artists in the movement, but you really don’t ever hear about them,” Hundley said backstage. “They aren’t really recognized for who they were as individuals.”

The Kate Hundley resort 2024 show. Sabrina Steck/BFA.com

Hundley looked to the Italian painter Leonor Fini in particular, describing her as “the Helena-Bohnam Carter of the ’30s.” Fini loved to drape herself in caftans, so she showed one in black and another in lavender, which was worn over red cigarette pants. Fini was also the mind behind Elsa Schiaparelli’s “Shocking” perfume bottle shaped like a Stockman dummy, which was mirrored through woolen floor-length coats with exaggerated boning.

Fini fancied herself too much of an eccentric to be confined to a single art movement and Hundley took on a bit of that freewheeling individualism with a charmeuse shirtdress worn back-to-front and a bustier top made of weathered vintage belts paired with pleated trousers in chocolate brown. “I love an upcycling project,” she said. Elsewhere, there were nylon bustle skirts and evening dresses with the same off-kilter eyelet detailing Hundley introduced for her pre-fall collection. The designer, whose formal training is in accessories, also expanded her bag assortment, showing off an underarm style she described as “bitchy,” with gold snakes winding around the handle.

Hundley has favored private appointments in the past citing their intimacy, but “to create the entire picture of a brand,” she said, “you have to do a show.”

“I’m finding the things that feel special and unique to me and I’m building on them,” the designer, who has seen her clothes on Sam Smith and Katie Holmes, added.

Asked whether she’s seen interest from wholesalers, Hundley said, “I don’t want to jinx anything.”