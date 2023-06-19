Kate Middleton Does ‘80s Dressing in Alessandra Rich for Garter Day Service

LONDON — It’s been a year of many firsts for the British royal family.

King Charles III led his first Garter Day service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday, June 19, surrounded by his family, including Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The senior members of the royal family walked in procession to the chapel.

Kate Middleton wore a bespoke white Alessandra Rich dress with brown polka dots. She matched the dress with two-tone pumps from the same London-based brand and added a black Philip Treacy hat with polka dot detailing. The princess also wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s pearl earrings.

The Princess of Wales in Alessandra Rich Getty Images

The entire ensemble nodded to Princess Diana and to the outfit that Audrey Hepburn’s Eliza Doolittle character wore to Ascot in “My Fair Lady.” This year, Ascot takes place from June. 20 to 24, and members of the royal family will be in attendance.

In 1988, Princess Diana wore a polka dot Victor Edelstien dress to Royal Ascot with two-tone pumps and a wide white brim hat with black polka dots.

Princess Diana in Victor Edelstien in 1988. Getty Images

Middleton’s tilted hat imitated Hepburn’s one in the 1964 musical comedy based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.”

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales made another nod to her late mother-in-law at Trooping the Colour.

Middleton wore a custom emerald green Andrew Gn coat dress with a satin trim to represent her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

The dress featured blue jeweled embellishments that matched her sapphire engagement ring and earrings that had once belonged to Princess Diana.

The princess added a Cartier shamrock brooch to her green number.

The Gn dress resembled one that Diana wore in 1988 for Trooping the Colour. Diana’s green dress with a white trim was designed by Catherine Walker. Diana paired the dress with a matching hat.