Kate Middleton Does ‘80s Dressing in Alessandra Rich for Garter Day Service

The ensemble had subtle nods to Princess Diana, and to Audrey Hepburn's Eliza Doolittle character in “My Fair Lady."

The Princess of Wales at St George's Chapel for the Order Of The Garter Service in June 19, 2023.
Catherine, Princess of Wales at St George's Chapel. Getty Images

LONDON — It’s been a year of many firsts for the British royal family.

King Charles III led his first Garter Day service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Monday, June 19, surrounded by his family, including Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The senior members of the royal family walked in procession to the chapel.

Kate Middleton wore a bespoke white Alessandra Rich dress with brown polka dots. She matched the dress with two-tone pumps from the same London-based brand and added a black Philip Treacy hat with polka dot detailing. The princess also wore her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s pearl earrings.

Related Galleries

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JUNE 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle on June 19, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain. Knights of the Garter are chosen personally by the Sovereign to honour those who have held public office, contributed in a particular way to national life or who have served the Sovereign personally. During the service, the Baroness Ashton of Upholland GCMG will be installed as a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, and the Lord Patten of Barnes CH will be installed as a Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter. (Photo by John Phillips - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales in Alessandra Rich. Getty Images

The entire ensemble nodded to Princess Diana and to the outfit that Audrey Hepburn’s Eliza Doolittle character wore to Ascot in “My Fair Lady.” This year, Ascot takes place from June. 20 to 24, and members of the royal family will be in attendance.

In 1988, Princess Diana wore a polka dot Victor Edelstien dress to Royal Ascot with two-tone pumps and a wide white brim hat with black polka dots.

ASCOT, ENGLAND - JUNE 15: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a white dress with black polkadots designed by Victor Edelstein and a matching hat designed by Frederick Fox, attends Royal Ascot on June 15, 1988 in Ascot, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Princess Diana in Victor Edelstien in 1988. Getty Images

Middleton’s tilted hat imitated Hepburn’s one in the 1964 musical comedy based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.”

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales made another nod to her late mother-in-law at Trooping the Colour.

Middleton wore a custom emerald green Andrew Gn coat dress with a satin trim to represent her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. 

The dress featured blue jeweled embellishments that matched her sapphire engagement ring and earrings that had once belonged to Princess Diana.

The princess added a Cartier shamrock brooch to her green number.

The Gn dress resembled one that Diana wore in 1988 for Trooping the Colour. Diana’s green dress with a white trim was designed by Catherine Walker. Diana paired the dress with a matching hat.

