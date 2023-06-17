Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Dynasty-era to 2023 Trooping the Colour

LONDON — Catherine, Princess of Wales’ first Trooping of the Colour offere a sharp statement indicating the type of princess she’s becoming and the future queen she will be.

She wore a custom emerald green Andrew Gn coat dress with a satin trim to represent her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, with a matching hat by Philip Treacy.

The dress features blue jeweled embellishments that matched her sapphire engagement ring and earrings which belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

The princess added a Cartier shamrock brooch to her green number.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in Andrew Gn Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s outfit was a nod to Diana’s green Catherine Walker dress with a white trim that she paired with a matching hat for the Trooping of the Colour in 1988, as well as to Queen Elizabeth II’s neon green coatdress she wore to the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2016.

The Princess of Wales has been supporting homegrown designers such as Stella McCartney, Erdem and Alexander McQueen to such important royal duties — and so the choice of Gn is a surprising one.

The British royal family at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony in 2016. Getty Images

Since Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September last year, Middleton has played all her sartorial cards safely to demonstrate that she understands what’s expected of her in her new role as Princess of Wales.

The princess often opts for soft shades such as whites and pinks when attending the Trooping the Colour ceremony. The switchover to emerald green is a strong indicator of her seniority.

In an interview ahead of King Charles III’s coronation, Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” said sartorially, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “stepping up a level. If you look back at their trajectory as a couple, for a very long time they were seen as very relatable, very down to earth and quite casual. I think what we’ve seen a little bit more of in recent months is them looking much more serious,” like they mean business, she added.