Best Dressed Guests at the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show

LONDON — Guests at the Chelsea Flower Show proved that sporting florals for spring is always groundbreaking.

Helena Bonham Carter and Lulu Guinness struck a pose together to celebrate the launch of Guinness’ Living Rose Basket, a re-edition of the designer’s 1993 black satin basket.

Lulu Guinness and Helena Bonham Carter at the Chelsea Flower Show. Courtesy of Dave Benett/Getty Images

Bonham Carter wore a black tulle dress embroidered with flowers and accessorized with bejeweled necklaces and sunglasses, while Guinness was in an embroidered jacket and T-shirt with graffiti lettering.

The royal family also showed their support, with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles in attendance.

Kate Middleton attended the first Children’s Picnic, a new project that is part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s campaign for school gardening.

She wore a pink two-tone dress by ME + EM, a British brand with a focus on sustainability.

Britain’s Queen Consort Camilla at the Chelsea Flower Show. Courtesy of POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Camilla, queen consort, wore a silk navy dress printed with white flowers by U.K. couture designer Fiona Clare, who has previously dressed the queen for events such as her debut in British Vogue; the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting and the 2022 State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords.

The star-studded garden show also featured appearances from actors, musicians and fashion designers including ballet dancer Reece Clarke, Joanna Lumley and Dominic West.

Dame Judy Dench, who was dressed in an all-white affair, was there to show support for rewilding, a conservation effort that aims to restore and protect native flora and fauna.

Paul Smith at the Chelsea Flower Show. Courtesy of Getty Images

Designer Paul Smith was also in a monochromatic outfit, wearing sharply tailored navy pants, button-down shirt, and jacket.

Elsewhere on the grounds, Vanity Fair held an intimate gathering with a live band with support from the Somerset-based hotel The Newt.

First held in 1913, the Chelsea Flower Show is a yearly event thrown by the RHS that celebrates the art of garden design. It is considered the unofficial kickoff of the English summer social season, which includes Royal Ascot, Wimbledon and the Henley Regatta.