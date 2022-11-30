×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli to Receive Neiman Marcus Award

Business

LVMH Is Putting Craftsmanship on the Big Stage

Business

Cyber Monday Hits Record as Discounts Drive Sales

Kate Middleton Suits Up With Sharp Shoulders in Alexander McQueen Blazer for Boston Arrival With Prince William

The Prince and Princess of Wales are on their first U.S. tour since 2014.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside of Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Kate Middleton, left, and accompanied by maid of honour Pippa Middleton as they arrive at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, wave as they leave Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April, 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
The Dean of Westminster John Hall, left, greets Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey at the Royal Wedding in London Friday, April 29, 2011. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
View ALL 16 Photos

Kate Middleton de-boarded the plane at Boston’s Logan Airport on Wednesday in a business-ready ensemble.

The Princess of Wales, who is joining her husband, Prince William, on a U.S. tour, arrived at the airport wearing a structured navy blazer with matching tailored pants from Alexander McQueen.

She coordinated the look with a navy turtleneck sweater, a black belt and black pumps from Gianvito Rossi. She accessorized with a pair of diamond and sapphire drop earrings.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive at Logan International Airport. Getty Images

The Princess of Wales complemented Prince William, who wore a navy suit, a white shirt and a blue patterned tie with black lace-up formal shoes.

Related Galleries

She took her usual signature approach to makeup, with a matte lip and a small touch of mascara. She also sported a hint of eye shadow. Her hair was parted to the side and done in its usual straightened style.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are attending the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony to acknowledge celebrities whose work is helping to repair the planet. The couple will spend the next three days from their arrival learning about environmental issues and meeting people who are combatting the effect of climate change in the city.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport on November 30, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William arrive at Logan International Airport. Getty Images

The trip also marks the first time the couple embarked on a tour to promote their sustainability agenda. They ascended to the position of Prince and Princess of Wales in September after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. William’s father, Prince Charles, succeeded as king, and the Prince and Princess of Wales are seen as wielding greater influence to propel their causes.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. William will present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Suits Up for Boston in Alexander McQueen With William

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad