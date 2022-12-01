Kate Middleton Holds Court in Vintage Chanel Blazer at Boston Celtics Game With Prince William

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, attended a Boston Celtics versus Miami Heat game on Nov. 30 alongside her husband, Prince William.

The couple is in Boston on a tour of the U.S., promoting sustainability. As part of their three-day trip, they sat courtside at the Celtics and Miami Heat game, where the Celtics won 134 to 121.

To cheer on the Celtics, Middleton wore her vintage tweed royal blue Chanel jacket. She completed the outfit with tailored black trousers, earrings from Shyla, a Laura Lombardi necklace and Gianvito Rossi heels.

Middleton first made headlines for wearing the Chanel jacket when she joined Prince William to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Coach Core at the Copper Box Arena at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in East London. The jacket, complete with with black trimmings and buttons, is from 1995 and was modeled by Claudia Schiffer on Chanel’s runway.

Yesterday, the couple arrived in Boston at Logan International Airport, with the Princess of Wales looking business-ready in a sharp Alexander McQueen blazer.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales watch the NBA basketball game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on Nov. 30 in Boston. Getty Images

The jacket is also similar to a double-breasted blazer the late Diana, Princess of Wales, wore on a visit to Peterborough, England, in 1991 that was also from Chanel.

Kate Middleton’s and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple has been in Boston since Nov. 30, where William will present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.