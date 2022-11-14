Kate Wears Catherine Walker, Colombia Sportswear’s Lunar Project, Tiffany Trump Choose Elie Saab

KATE CHOOSES CATHERINE: The British royal family gathered for the first time this weekend since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

King Charles led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance along with other members of parliament and the royal household.

During the service, King Charles and Prince William laid wreaths at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, wearing gray military uniforms with a matching double breasted coat.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, watched from the balcony in their head-to-toe black ensembles.

The princess wore a black brimmed hat with a slim structured coat from Catherine Walker with three poppies pinned above a diamond brooch.

Catherine Walker was among one of Princess Diana’s trusted circle of fashion designers and they collaborated throughout her lifetime.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing Catherine Walker in 2020. Getty Images

Since Middleton’s new title as Princess of Wales, she has been firmly nodding to her late mother-in-law with her sartorial choices.

The princess often wears British designs to the service. She previously wore Catherine Walker to the socially distanced Remembrance Day service in 2020.

Remembrance Sunday is considered one of the most important dates on the royal calendar, where senior members of the royal family come together to pay respect to members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

On Saturday evening, the royal household attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Middleton wore a new black crepe and pleated-chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait that bore similarity to a white version she wore to the Platinum Jubilee Party last June.

She accessorized her look with the queen’s Japanese pearl choker, which consists of four strands joined by a diamond clasp. — HIKMAT MOHAMMED

ONE GIANT STEP: When Intuitive Machines sends the Nova-C lunar lander to the surface of the moon next year, Columbia Sportswear will have a presence, too.

As the scientific partner with the private company Intuitive Machines, Columbia Sportswear is providing the Columbia Omni-Heat Infinity thermal-reflective technology to help shield the spacecraft from the frigid temperatures of space. The much-anticipated liftoff has been a long time coming. It was in December 1972, that 11 astronauts suited up and boarded Apollo 17 for what was now humankind’s most recent steps on the moon.

A rendering of the Nova-C. Image Courtesy Columbia Sportswear

Fast-forward nearly five decades and the upcoming IM-1 mission is part of NASA’s Artemis Program lunar exploration efforts. The aim is to help pave the way for a sustainable presence on the moon. The team aloft and on the ground will also be looking to gain a better understanding of the solar system. The launch was planned for the fourth quarter of this year, but in April Intuitive Machines pushed that back to next year.

Intuitive Machines’ Nova-C lunar lander will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket next year and will carry commercial payloads. This is a long-term effort to gather information on the lunar surface ahead of returning humans to the moon under the space agency’s Artemis Program.

The TO2-IM, or Intuitive Machines 1 (IM-1) mission objective is to place a lander, called Nova–C, in the Vallis Schroteri region on the moon.

In need of sponsors, Intuitive Machines had reached out to Columbia, according to a spokesperson for the Portland, Oregon-based brand.

Common goals in thermal protection and materials were immediately recognized and a partnership was born. Columbia and IM materials experts discussed a variety of options for incorporating Columbia Sportswear’s latest heat-reflective technology, Omni-Heat Infinity, into the Nova-C lander.

Fittingly, the brand’s Omni-Heat Infinity thermal-reflective technology was inspired by NASA space blankets. Many consumers already know of it, since it is used in 100-plus styles of outerwear, footwear and other Columbia products on its site and in stores. It incorporates metallic gold-colored dots that reflect the wearer’s body heat and generate warmth without affecting the garment’s breathability.

In the testing phase, thermal modeling by IM showed that Omni-Heat Infinity’s heat reflection was beneficial when used as a panel covering, according to Columbia. That is how the technology will be used on the Nova-C. With temperatures in space potentially ranging from minus-250 F to more than 250 F, the Omni-Heat Infinity panel is expected to be durable enough to withstand such extreme temperatures. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one sporting that designer label.

Her billionaire husband wore a black tuxedo by the designer, a Trump spokesman confirmed Saturday. Elie Saab was also the designer of choice for Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, and for her half-sister, Ivanka Trump.

The 29-year-old bride wore a ballet-neck embellished gown with a tapered waist and extravagant sweeping train. She carried a small bouquet of lilies. Former president Donald Trump donned a tuxedo to walk his youngest daughter down the al fresco aisle at his 20-acre estate Mar-a-Lago. The wedding march started beneath an arch of pastel-colored hydrangeas.

Representatives for Elie Saab did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

Tiffany Trump wore a gown designed by Elie Saab. Photo Courtesy

The one-shoulder trend got a serious boost by a few of the Trump women during the pre-wedding festivities and at the wedding. The former president’s second wife — Maples — sported a mint green one-shoulder pantsuit to Friday night’s rehearsal dinner, and his third and current wife Melania donned a metallic gold one-shouldered Dolce & Gabbana halter dress with a bias fit for the same event. The trio posed together for photos. Maples, who was married to Donald Trump from 1993 through 1999, wore a fitted lilac-colored dress for the wedding with one strap over the right shoulder.

Lara Trump, Marla Maples, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Kimberly Guilfoyle at Saturday’s wedding. Photo Courtesy

Ivanka Trump was also on board with the one-shoulder trend, and went with a powder blue strapless dress with a one-shoulder chiffon overlay for the wedding, a more demure choice than the midriff-baring gem-encrusted pale pink skirt and tank top that she opted for Friday night. Not completely understated, Ivanka Trump, who served a special adviser to her father during his administration, polished off her look with four-inch silver platform sandals and a silver box clutch. The bridesmaids also wore baby blue in varying shades and silhouettes.

Two other members of the Trump inner circle opted for more unexpected fashion choices. Lara Trump, who is married to the bride’s half-brother Eric, wore a dramatic, semi-sheer metallic gown, and Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle chose a black puffed-sleeved gown.

For the pre-wedding run-through and rehearsal dinner, Tiffany Trump wore a strapless white dress. The 25-year-old billionaire Boulos, meanwhile, went with more of a Palm Beach, Florida, look — a gray suit with a lavender necktie. The former president was all about blue Friday night, wearing a blue suit and a royal blue tie.

Known to be more low-key and out-of-the-limelight than the other Trump offspring, Tiffany graduated from Georgetown University Law School five years ago. Until choosing the internationally-known Saab for her wedding gown, she has not generally favored global designer labels for major occasions. The first daughter wore Simin Couture for her father’s inauguration and has sported other labels such as Taoray Wang and Ted Baker in the past. — ROSEMARY FEITELBERG

WINNING EXCELLENCE: The Accessories Council on Wednesday revealed its fourth annual Design Excellence Awards. Held at the Fashionphile offices, the awards recognize new, innovative designs across numerous categories encompassing the accessory industry’s wide breadth.

Awards are often split up by price point and category. For instance, Kimberly Pucci took an award for handbags more than $1,000, while Hammitt won in designs less than $1,000.

Franco Sarto and Mia Becar won in footwear categories; Colette Malouf, Shahla Karimi and Anna Zuckerman in jewelry categories; Monica Rich Kosann for technology and innovation; Gigi Burris in soft accessories; American Optical and Carolina Herrera in eyewear; R.Riveter for social impact, and KHB Magnum in sustainability.

Monica Rich Kosann at the Accessories Council Design Excellence Awards. John Lamparski

“This year, we had hundreds of entries and over 10,000 individuals voted for their favorite brands. We were thrilled to see the dynamic mix of winners this year — our group included companies large and small, new and established and entry prices to luxury. The goal of the awards is to give the finalists and winners an opportunity to highlight their designs just as the holiday shopping season kicks off. We congratulate all the finalists and winners,” said Karen Giberson, president of the Accessories Council. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL