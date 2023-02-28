×
Kate Middleton Channels Princess Diana’s Moschino Suit in Her Own Way

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Wales on Tuesday ahead of St. David’s Day.

princess Diana Kate Middleton Moschino zara
Like mother-in-law, like daughter-in-law: Kate Middleton nods to Princess Diana in Wales. Getty Images

LONDON — Racing royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited South Wales on Tuesday ahead of St. David’s Day on Wednesday.

The couple met with the local community of the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, where they listened to the importance of sport and exercise for mental health and well-being.

They then took part in a spin class at the fitness center that lasted 45 seconds, which Middleton won.

The princess wore a custom Alexander McQueen coat in white with a black-and-white houndstooth midi skirt from Zara with a small Amberley crossbody bag from Mulberry and black Gianvito Rossi boots.

PORT TALBOT, WALES - FEBRUARY 28: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales take part in a spin class during a visit to Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, to meet local communities and hear about how sport and exercise can support mental health and wellbeing on February 28, 2023 in Port Talbot, United Kingdom. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting communities and mental health initiatives in South Wales ahead of St David's Day, which takes place on March 1. (Photo by Jacob King - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William spinning at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot. Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales also visited the Brynawel Rehabilitation Centre in Pontyclun, where a therapy garden is underway.

In September, the pair made their first royal Welsh visit with their new titles since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Between 2010 and 2013, when William was a helicopter pilot in the Royal Air Force, the couple lived in Anglesey, an island in Wales.

Since becoming the Princess of Wales, Middleton has been nodding to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, in her sartorial choices. 

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 26: Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing black and red houndstooth suit designed by Moschino, visits the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery to lay the foundation stone for the new wing on MARCH 26, 1992 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)
Princess Diana in Moschino in 1992. Getty Images

Middleton’s latest skirt was a homage to Diana’s Moschino houndstooth red blazer and her black-and-white pencil skirt.

On Saturday, Middleton wore a red houndstooth coat from Catherine Walker to watch the Six Nations match between Wales and England.

Diana wore the Moschino set first in 1990 to attend the christening of Princess Eugenie at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham; the second time was in 1992 to visit the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London.

