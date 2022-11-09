×
Kate Middleton Wears Hobbs and Mango on a Visit to Colham Manor Children’s Centre

She met with a group of young mothers who have been supported by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance’s organization.

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, visits Colham Manor Children's Centre with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance to highlight the life-changing impact that the provision of an integrated, multi-disciplinary system of holistic care can have for families impacted by perinatal mental health issues on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, visiting Colham Manor Children's Centre. U.K. Press via Getty Images

LONDON — All eyes are on the British royal family on Wednesday, the day Netflix’s “The Crown” is released.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre on Wednesday afternoon in west London.

Kate Middleton wore a dark green double-breasted coat from British brand Hobbs that retails for 369 pounds with a ribbed knitted mididress from Spanish retailer Mango costing 35.99 pounds — both new items. 

She completed the ensemble with pieces she’s previously worn, including a croc Jimmy Choo clutch; a pair of citrine pear-drop earrings from Kiki McDonough and Gianvito Rossi pumps.

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during her visit to Colham Manor Children's Centre in Hillingdon with the Maternal Mental Health Alliance on November 9, 2022 in Uxbridge, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with parents and children during her visit to Colham Manor Children’s Centre in Hillingdon. Getty Images

Middleton met with a group of young mothers who have been supported by the Maternal Mental Health Alliance’s organization.

The visit was timely, as “The Crown” held its season five premiere at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London.

Elizabeth Debicki, who took over the role of Princess Diana from Emma Corrin on the show, wore a black Christian Dior Haute couture dress with Bois de Rose rings, bracelets and earcuffs in yellow gold, pink gold and diamonds, as well as Rose Dior Couture earrings in pink gold and diamonds from Dior Joaillerie, paired with Manolo Blahnik flats.

Last year Debicki was named as an ambassador for Dior’s jewelry arm.

“I think in the very beginning that did overwhelm me, the idea of this kind of collective [of Diana disciples] out there,” said Debicki in British Vogue’s November issue, adding that “It’s a trap, right? A swampy quagmire.”

