×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: July 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing Couture Fall 2022

Fashion

What It Was Like to Model for Cristóbal Balenciaga

Men's

Kith, Marvel Team to Celebrate Spider-Man 60th Anniversary

Kate Middleton, David Beckham, Sienna Miller and More at Wimbledon 2022

The annual coveted tennis tournament drew some of the biggest stars and royal family members in attendance.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine,
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Sandra
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 06: Hugh
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine,
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 05: Catherine,
View ALL 16 Photos

Another year of Wimbledon invites another slew of A-list guests.

This year, fans and celebrities alike couldn’t wait to watch some of their favorite tennis players go head-to-head once more.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband Prince William, plus fresh faces such as “Bridgerton” stars Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley, as well as “Normal People” actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, made appearances throughout the two-week tournament.

Household names like Mary Berry and Sir Ian McKellen watched from their respective boxes. Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton also made an appearance or two to cheer on their favorite competitors.

The scene was British A-listers galore as Coughlan and Ashley watched amongst the spectators, with the former sitting with Edgar-Jones. Michelle Dockery of “Downton Abbey” and her fiancé Jasper Waller-Bridge were also seen sitting together.

Sienna Miller, another Wimbledon frequenter, also attended with her new boyfriend Oli Green, while her ex-partner Tom Sturridge sat behind the couple with his girlfriend, fashion writer and designer Alexa Chung.

Famous English athletes such as David Beckham, who is a Wimbledon regular like Miller and Middleton, and diver Tom Daley made appearances throughout the tournament, with the former sitting in the Royal Box with his mother Sandra Beckham.

Other stars who watched from the stands include Hugh Grant, Dominic Cooper, Gemma Chan, Edward Enninful, Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley, among others.

Click through the gallery above to see some of the big celebrity moments at Wimbledon this year.

READ MORE HERE:

Why Tennis Players Wear All White at Wimbledon

Ralph Lauren Hosts an Arty Set, Including Misan Harriman, at Wimbledon

The Duchess of Cambridge’s Blue Polka Dot Dress at Wimbledon 2022 Says More Than Meets the Eye

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Hot Summer Bags

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celebrities at Wimbledon 2022: Kate Middleton,

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad