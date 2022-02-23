Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker to Meet Denmark’s Queen Margrethe and Princess Mary

Kate Middleton is continuing her solo trip to Denmark with another standout style moment.

The Duchess of Cambridge embarked on her second and last day of her trip by leveraging her signature style of coat dresses and heritage British brands by wearing a style from Catherine Walker, who is one of the duchess’ go-to designers.

The duchess’ look was a double-breasted, knee-length gray coat dress accented with black lapels and cuffs and gray buttons. She paired the look with black pumps.

Middleton wore the look to meet with Denmark’s Princess Mary — who she had met in 2011 during a tour of Copenhagen with Prince William following their wedding — and Queen Margrethe at Christian IX’s Palace in the city. Denmark’s queen is celebrating her own Jubilee this year to mark 50 years on the throne.

On Tuesday, Middleton kicked off her tour by meeting with Emma Hopkins, the British ambassador to Denmark and took a tour of the Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of the Royal Foundation, the duke’s and duchess’ charity. The duchess wore a red tweed Zara jacket for the occasion.

Earlier this morning, Middleton looked to a casual outfit of a green hunting jacket, beige turtleneck and black skinny jeans to visit the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, where she was seen chopping wood and playing with the schoolchildren.

This is Middleton’s first solo overseas trip since traveling to Luxembourg in 2017. Her trip to Denmark comes as there is rising concern over Queen Elizabeth II’s health after it was revealed earlier this week that she has contracted COVID-19. While it’s been reported that the queen has mild, cold-like symptoms, she canceled her virtual engagements on Tuesday.

The queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis came days after it was revealed that her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for COVID-19.

