Kate Middleton Wears Zara for Solo Denmark Trip

Kate Middleton looked to fast fashion for her latest royal engagement.

The Duchess of Cambridge recycled her red tweed Zara jacket for her trip to Denmark on Tuesday, her first solo overseas trip since traveling to Luxembourg in 2017. She paired the look with black trousers and a black patent leather Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London.

The duchess is in Denmark for two days where she’s met with Emma Hopkins, the British ambassador to Denmark and took a tour of the Centre for Early Childhood, which is part of the Royal Foundation, the duke’s and duchess’ charity. The duke’s and duchess’ Twitter account posted a video of Middleton at the center.

We’ve arrived in Copenhagen! 🇩🇰



To learn more about Denmark’s approach to early childhood development



And explore how The Centre for Early Childhood can take learnings from this world-leading work. pic.twitter.com/5fKSndUCyo — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) February 22, 2022

Middleton’s trip also honors Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee year. The duchess’ trip comes just a few days after it was revealed that the queen has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms. On Tuesday, the queen canceled her virtual meetings due to her symptoms.

The queen’s diagnosis came days after it was announced that her son Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Middleton, known for recycling her outfits, has previously worn the red tweed Zara jacket on other recent occasions, including in June at the Euro 2020 Game with Prince William and Prince George.

During her trip to Denmark, Middleton will also meet with Queen Margrethe II, who is celebrating her own Jubilee this year to mark 50 years on the throne.

