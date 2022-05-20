A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Dress at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London Premiere

Kate Middleton is continuing her streak of standout fashion moments at the premiere of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Middleton and her husband Prince William attended the London premiere of the upcoming action movie at Leicester Square on Thursday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a black-and-white column off-the-shoulder gown by Roland Mouret. She paired the look with Prada pumps, an Alexander McQueen clutch and earrings by Robinson Pelham. The Duke of Cambridge wore a classic black tuxedo to match.

Upon arrival, the royal couple were greeted by the film’s cast, including Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller, among others. They were also reportedly introduced to the movie’s director Joseph Kosinski, the studio executives, as well as representatives from The Film and TV Charity, a British organization that offers support to those who work behind the scenes in the entertainment industry.

This marks the duo’s first red carpet event of the year so far. In October, they also attended the London premiere of “No Time to Die” at Royal Albert Hall, where Middleton stunned in a glittering gold gown by Jenny Packham.

“Top Gun: Maverick” is the sequel to the hit 1986 movie “Top Gun,” which also starred Cruise as Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

The film, scheduled to premiere in theaters May 24, is set more than 30 years later, following Maverick’s journey as he tries to navigate training a group of Top Gun graduates, including the son of his late comrade Goose (played by Teller), for a special mission.

