Kate Middleton Sports Houndstooth Emilia Wickstead Dress to Visit Harvard

The Princess of Wales visited Harvard on the final day of her tour alongside Prince William.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – DECEMBER 2: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University, as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of the early years to lifelong outcomes, on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship
Kate Middleton at the 2022 Wimbledon Championship
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Men's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visited Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 2, wearing a houndstooth dress.

As part of her three-day Boston tour alongside her husband Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a slim-fitting bespoke collared Emilia Wickstead dress with long sleeves and a skinny waist belt. She coordinated the look with a pair of black suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – DECEMBER 2: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Middleton accessorized with the Mulberry small Harlow chain satchel in baby blue.

Blue has been part of the Princess of Wales’ signature color palette for her Boston tour. When she arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport, she wore a royal blue Alexander McQueen jacket. That evening at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, she wore a vintage blue Chanel jacket.

CAMBRIDGE, MA – DECEMBER 2: Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Harvard University on December 2, 2022 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Paul Edwards-Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2 in Cambridge, Mass. Getty Images

The royal couple visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child as part of their work to elevate the importance of early years to lifelong outcomes. A few stops on their tour have included a visit to Boston’s shoreline to see the effects of rising sea levels, and a visit to Roca, a nonprofit aimed at helping at-risk youth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple traveled to Boston on Wednesday in order for William to present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

