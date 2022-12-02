Kate Middleton Sports Houndstooth Emilia Wickstead Dress to Visit Harvard

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visited Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Dec. 2, wearing a houndstooth dress.

As part of her three-day Boston tour alongside her husband Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a slim-fitting bespoke collared Emilia Wickstead dress with long sleeves and a skinny waist belt. She coordinated the look with a pair of black suede pumps from Gianvito Rossi.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Center on the Developing Child at Harvard University on Dec. 2 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Middleton accessorized with the Mulberry small Harlow chain satchel in baby blue.

Blue has been part of the Princess of Wales’ signature color palette for her Boston tour. When she arrived at Boston’s Logan International Airport, she wore a royal blue Alexander McQueen jacket. That evening at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, she wore a vintage blue Chanel jacket.

The royal couple visited Harvard University’s Center on the Developing Child as part of their work to elevate the importance of early years to lifelong outcomes. A few stops on their tour have included a visit to Boston’s shoreline to see the effects of rising sea levels, and a visit to Roca, a nonprofit aimed at helping at-risk youth.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple traveled to Boston on Wednesday in order for William to present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.