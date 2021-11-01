×
Kate Middleton Wears Eponine Dress at UN Climate Change Conference

The Duchess of Cambridge wore the cobalt blue wool dress to greet finalists for the Earthshot Prize during the conference, known as COP26.

Kate Middleton Wears Eponine at UN
Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William at a reception during the COP26 Summit AP

Kate Middleton brought her signature style to the COP26 Summit.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the United Nation’s Climate Change Conference in Glasgow alongside husband Prince William on Monday wearing a dress from London-based fashion brand Eponine’s spring 2020 collection.

Middleton’s dress was a wool crepe maxidress in a cobalt blue with three-quarter sleeves and black button accents. The dress — a new one for Middleton, who is known for recycling her outfits — falls in line with the duchess’ style of wearing colorful coat dresses at her royal engagements.

The duchess paired the look with her Poppy Code Breakers Brooch, which is said to be a tribute to her grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, who served in World War II as a code breaker at Bletchley Park, the primary center for Allied code breaking during the war.

Kate Middleton Wears Eponine Blue Dress at UN Climate Change Conference
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, at an evening reception to mark the opening day of the COP26 UN Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland AP

Middleton wore the look at an evening reception for members of the Sustainable Markets Initiative and the finalists of the Earthshot Prize Awards, which is the environmental program founded by Prince William and Sir David Attenborough to help create solutions for climate change and sustainability.

The couple posted about the reception on their joint Instagram, writing in part: “The #EarthshotPrize finalists will also meet members of the Prize’s Global Alliance, some of the world’s largest corporations, philanthropists and not for profits — who will provide unparalleled support to the Prize Finalists to help scale their solutions.”

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, also attended the reception. Queen Elizabeth II was initially planning to attend COP26, but was advised by her doctors last week to cancel her travel plans after a brief hospital stay.

