Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker Dress to Host Televised Holiday Carol Service

This marks the Duchess of Cambridge’s first televised holiday special.

Kate Middleton Holiday Carol Service: Catherine
Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen at the "Together At Christmas" community carol service at Westminster Abbey. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Kate Middleton looked to one of her go-to designers for the royal family’s holiday carol service.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a festive, bright red coatdress from Catherine Walker to host the “Together at Christmas” holiday carol service, which marks Middleton’s first televised holiday special. The special was filmed on Wednesday at Westminster Abbey and will be televised in the U.K. on Christmas Eve. Middleton paired the look with matching Gianvito Rossi pumps and a clutch.

The televised holiday carol special is meant to celebrate the “incredible work of individuals and organizations across the nation who go above and beyond to support their families,” according to a statement released by the duchess and her husband, Prince William, late last month.

The special will look back at the last 18 months of the pandemic and highlight the people and organizations that have made a difference. The special is supported by the Royal Foundation, which is the couple’s charitable organization.

Kate Middleton Holiday Carol Service: Catherine Walker Dress Details
Prince William and Kate Middleton are seen at the “Together At Christmas” community carol service at Westminster Abbey. KGC-03/STAR MAX/IPx

Middleton was joined by Prince William, who matched the duchess in a black suit and red tie, her mother Carole Middleton and brother James Middleton, as well as other members of the royal family, including Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and others.

The duchess’ fashion choice is in line with her signature style, which includes coatdresses and heritage British fashion designers. Middleton has worn several, brightly colored Catherine Walker coatdresses at other royal engagements throughout the last decade since she married Prince William in 2011.

Middleton’s most recent royal engagement took place last month at the annual Royal Variety Performance, where she rewore her emerald, sequin-embellished Jenny Packham dress she first wore during her royal tour of Pakistan in 2019.

READ MORE HERE:

A Look Back at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Royal Wedding 

Kate Middleton Wears Eponine Dress at UN Climate Change Conference 

13 Times Kate Middleton Channeled Princess Diana’s Style 

Kate Middleton Holiday Carol Service: Catherine

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

