Kate Middleton Goes Green for the 2021 Royal Variety Performance

The duchess previously wore the dress during her and Prince William’s tour of Pakistan two years ago.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge is
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge is given a posy during the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London. AP

Kate Middleton is going green in more ways than one.

On Thursday evening, the Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for a date night with her husband Prince William to the Royal Variety Performance in London. She wore a custom-made emerald, long-sleeve, sequin-embellished column gown by Jenny Packham, which she first wore during the couple’s royal tour in Pakistan in 2019. She opted for bouncy curls swept to the left side of her face and kept her makeup simple. William wore a blue velour tuxedo.

Middleton is known to rewear outfits from the past, even wearing coats from as long as a decade ago.

This year’s event, held at Royal Albert Hall, featured the likes of Ed Sheeran, James Blunt and Rod Stewart, as well as the casts of the musicals “Moulin Rouge!” and “Matilda,” and the famed circus show Cirque du Soleil.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Jonathan Brady, Pool via AP)
Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall, London. AP

The Royal Variety Performance supports the Royal Variety Charity, which is one of Queen Elizabeth’s patronages. The funds raised from the event will go to efforts to help entertainers throughout the United Kingdom who need aid and assistance as a result of old age, ill health or financial hardship.

Earlier this week, the duchess, as well as other royal family members, stood in for Queen Elizabeth for Remembrance Sunday as she withdrew from the event last-minute due to a sprained back, according to Buckingham Palace. The Queen has reportedly been struggling with ill health the last few weeks.

Standing next to Middleton, who opted for a bespoke coat dress by Alexander McQueen, on the balconies at Whitehall, near Downing Street, were Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

