Kate Middleton Wears Jenny Packham Dress for Eurovision Appearance

LONDON — The princess plays the blues.

The Princess of Wales made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night with a pre-recorded piano performance from Windsor Castle with Ukrainian hip-hop band Kalush Orchestra.

She wore an azure blue Jenny Packham one-shoulder dress with earrings inherited from the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The chiffon pleated dress retails for 2,940 pounds on Net-a-porter, and was a quiet nod to the flag of Ukraine with its bright blue hue.

Ukraine is set to participate in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, England with “Heart of Steel,” performed by Tvorchi.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine was banned from making a video appearance during the contest as the European Broadcasting Union said it would breach its political ban.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing Jenny Packham at Buckingham Palace. Getty Images

This is not the first time that the princess, and the royal family, have shown their support for Ukraine.

The princess joined U.S. First Lady Jill Biden at a pre-coronation reception last week, wearing bright blue. Biden was wearing a black dress with a floral print in light blue and yellow. The two women posed alongside the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, in one of the gilded rooms of the palace.

Middleton has worn Jenny Packham on several occasions before. She donned a glittering gold dress to the “No Time to Die” premiere in London in 2021. On her first royal tour in 2011 to Calgary, Canada, she opted for a yellow Jenny Packham tea dress.

Since turning 40 last year, she has upped the ante with regard to her public image, wearing British brands in a show of support to her country.