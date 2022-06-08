×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 8, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Chanel’s Bruno Pavlovsky on Business in Italy, Preserving Supply Chain, Craftsmanship

Accessories

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Emilio Pucci Has a New CEO

Kate Middleton Tops Fashion Searches Following Platinum Jubilee

The Duchess of Cambridge’s many outfits during the four-day event made the biggest impression on spectators.

Kate Middleton Jubilee Fashion
The Duchess of Cambridge attending the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch's 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul's Cathedral in London. Sipa USA via AP

The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne — but her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, made the largest impression on spectators during the event.

According to data from fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales analyst Hussain Ul-Haq, the Duchess of Cambridge had the top-searched style during the royal event, with searches for Middleton’s fashion increasing 400 percent during the Jubilee weekend.

The finding is unsurprising, given the number of outfits Middleton sported during the four-day event. Middleton kicked off the celebrations at the Trooping the Colour parade re-wearing an Alexander McQueen ivory-hued coat dress, which she paired with a Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton Jubilee Fashion Tops Searches
The British royal family at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee AP

Throughout the rest of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Middleton wore pieces like an Emilia Wickstead yellow dress, an Eponine London red wool coat, a Self-Portrait chiffon midi dress and a Stella McCartney custom pink dress.

Related Galleries

Middleton’s affinity for coat dresses also caused a jump in fashion searches, with the garment increasing in queries by 87 percent. Fascinators, which were worn by many members of the royal family, also saw a jump in searches by 22 percent.

While Middleton made the biggest impression during the Jubilee celebrations for her fashion, the duchess’ sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, also left her own mark. Markle, who made her first royal appearance in more than two years since stepping away from her royal duties alongside husband Prince Harry, saw searches for her fashion looks increase by 82 percent during the Jubilee celebrations.

Markle looked back to her signature royal style during the Platinum Jubilee, wearing a belted white coat from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection during an appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Meghan Markle at the Platinum Jubilee
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry AP

Overall, Lovethesales also found that searches for “Royal Fashion” increased by 206 percent, while searches for “Union Jack outfits” jumped by 108 percent.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw many members of the British royal family come together in celebration, including all three of Middleton and Prince William’s children, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, among others.

READ MORE HERE:

Everything the Royal Family Wore at the Platinum Jubilee 

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend 

Royal Wives Pick Dior, Emilia Wickstead for Platinum Jubilee Service 

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Kate Middleton Platinum Jubilee Fashion Tops

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad