Kate Middleton Tops Fashion Searches Following Platinum Jubilee

The four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrated Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne — but her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton, made the largest impression on spectators during the event.

According to data from fashion e-commerce aggregator Lovethesales analyst Hussain Ul-Haq, the Duchess of Cambridge had the top-searched style during the royal event, with searches for Middleton’s fashion increasing 400 percent during the Jubilee weekend.

The finding is unsurprising, given the number of outfits Middleton sported during the four-day event. Middleton kicked off the celebrations at the Trooping the Colour parade re-wearing an Alexander McQueen ivory-hued coat dress, which she paired with a Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire earrings that belonged to the late Princess Diana.

Throughout the rest of the Platinum Jubilee celebration, Middleton wore pieces like an Emilia Wickstead yellow dress, an Eponine London red wool coat, a Self-Portrait chiffon midi dress and a Stella McCartney custom pink dress.

Middleton’s affinity for coat dresses also caused a jump in fashion searches, with the garment increasing in queries by 87 percent. Fascinators, which were worn by many members of the royal family, also saw a jump in searches by 22 percent.

While Middleton made the biggest impression during the Jubilee celebrations for her fashion, the duchess’ sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, also left her own mark. Markle, who made her first royal appearance in more than two years since stepping away from her royal duties alongside husband Prince Harry, saw searches for her fashion looks increase by 82 percent during the Jubilee celebrations.

Markle looked back to her signature royal style during the Platinum Jubilee, wearing a belted white coat from Dior’s spring 2022 couture collection during an appearance at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry AP

Overall, Lovethesales also found that searches for “Royal Fashion” increased by 206 percent, while searches for “Union Jack outfits” jumped by 108 percent.

The queen’s Platinum Jubilee saw many members of the British royal family come together in celebration, including all three of Middleton and Prince William’s children, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, among others.

