Kate Middleton Dazzles in Lotus Flower Tiara and Beaded Jenny Peckham Red Dress at Diplomatic Corps Reception

The Princess of Wales also donned a red floral-embroidered Jenny Packham gown as she joined Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton joined her mother-in-law, Queen Camilla, in hosting a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace in London on Tuesday.

For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore a red floral-embroidered Jenny Packham dress from the brand’s pre-fall 2019 collection.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: kate middleton wears red jenny peckham dress, Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6. Getty Images

Middleton made a major jewelry statement by accessorizing with the Lotus Flower Tiara.

The Lotus Flower Tiara was originally a necklace made by Garrard London that was given to King Charles’ grandmother, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, as a wedding gift. The necklace was later dismantled, and the diamonds and pearls were upcycled to create the Lotus Flower Tiara.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales wears lotus flower tiara and red jenny beckham dress during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, wears the Lotus Flower Tiara during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6 in London. Getty Images

The tiara belonged to Princess Margaret until she died in 2002. Afterward, it returned to the royal vault and wasn’t seen again until Middleton wore it in 2013 for a Diplomatic reception at Buckingham Palace when she was the Duchess of Cambridge.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 06: kate middleton wears red jenny peckham dress, Catherine, Princess of Wales during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on December 6, 2022 in London, England. The last Reception for the Diplomatic Corps was hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in December 2019. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales greets guests during a Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace on Dec. 6. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales also accessorized with the late Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond orbital earrings. In honor of the ceremony, she also sported the Royal Victorian Order sash and badge, along with the Maltese cross. She pinned the sash with a Bentley & Skinner art deco diamond set brooch. The left side of her dress was also pinned with the Royal Family Order of Queen Elizabeth II, which she was awarded as duchess in 2017.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently enjoyed their first tour of the U.S. last week since they ascended to their new titles.

The royal couple spent three days in Boston as Prince William presented the Earthshot sustainability prize. The purpose of the couple’s trip was to spread a message of sustainability. They met with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on their trip to hear about how the city is combating rising sea levels.

