×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: 6.2.2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

S.S. Daley Wins the 2022 Edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers

Eye

Going Platinum: Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Stylish Years as Monarch

Business

Levi Strauss Ramps Up With Five-year Plan, $10B in Sights

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

The duchess and the rest of the British royal family were in attendance to kick off the four-day Platinum Jubilee.

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall,
Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge on the way to the 2022 Trooping the Color ceremony. AP

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Since becoming part of the royal family, the duchess has never been one to shy away from re-wearing outfits from the past, even wearing coats from as long as a decade ago.

Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony kicked off Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday celebrations and the four-day celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee marking her seven decades on the throne. The duchess, along with her husband Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, all gathered to celebrate with the queen.

Related Galleries

The senior, working royal family members, including Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, all joined the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the conclusion of the parade. As expected, there was no sign on the balcony of the queen’s other grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, although they are expected to meet with the queen at some point during the four-day celebration.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the Trooping the Color ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The events over a long holiday weekend in the U.K. are meant to celebrate the monarch's 70 years of service.(Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the 2022 Trooping the Colour ceremony. AP

In previous Trooping the Colour ceremonies, Middleton has also looked to Alexander McQueen for her looks, wearing a pale yellow dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator and a light blue dress with a matching Juliette Botterill hat in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Since she tapped the label’s creative director, Sarah Burton, to design her wedding dress in 2011, Middleton has continued to support the British brand by consistently wearing Alexander McQueen creations throughout the years.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Dress at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London Premiere

Kate Middleton Fires Up the Internet With Edeline Lee’s Green Dress

Kate Middleton Hands Award to Saul Nash on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Kate Middleton Wears Alexander McQueen to

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad