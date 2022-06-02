A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Since becoming part of the royal family, the duchess has never been one to shy away from re-wearing outfits from the past, even wearing coats from as long as a decade ago.

Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony kicked off Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday celebrations and the four-day celebrations of her Platinum Jubilee marking her seven decades on the throne. The duchess, along with her husband Prince William and their children George, Charlotte and Louis, all gathered to celebrate with the queen.

The senior, working royal family members, including Prince Charles and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall, all joined the queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the conclusion of the parade. As expected, there was no sign on the balcony of the queen’s other grandson, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, although they are expected to meet with the queen at some point during the four-day celebration.

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II , Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince William watch from the balcony of Buckingham Place after the 2022 Trooping the Colour ceremony. AP

In previous Trooping the Colour ceremonies, Middleton has also looked to Alexander McQueen for her looks, wearing a pale yellow dress with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator and a light blue dress with a matching Juliette Botterill hat in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Since she tapped the label’s creative director, Sarah Burton, to design her wedding dress in 2011, Middleton has continued to support the British brand by consistently wearing Alexander McQueen creations throughout the years.

READ MORE HERE:

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Dress at the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ London Premiere

Kate Middleton Fires Up the Internet With Edeline Lee’s Green Dress

Kate Middleton Hands Award to Saul Nash on Behalf of Queen Elizabeth