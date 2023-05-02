Kate Middleton Photographs Princess Charlotte for Eighth Birthday Portrait

LONDON — Happy 8th birthday to Princess Charlotte.

A new photo taken by Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, of the young princess sitting on a wicker chair was released to mark the occasion.

It was shot in Windsor this weekend, where the Waleses reside at Home Park.

Princess Charlotte is wearing a white dress with small blue and pink floral prints and an oversize collar from British brand Trotters.

The Frances Willow sundress retails for 70 pounds, according to the brand’s website, and it’s designed in England and made in Europe with only three sizes left available out of seven at the time of this report.

In April, the Waleses released a photo of Prince Louis to mark his fifth birthday, where he’s in a wheelbarrow laughing with his mother at the Windsor Estate.

The young prince wore a blue wool Fair Isle sweater from British brand Lallie London’s fall 2021 collection, which retails for 75 pounds and is only available for preorder. The sweater features autumnal designs by the collar and was knitted in Scotland.

Prince Louis with his mother the Princess of Wales. Millie Pilkington/Kensington Pal

Blue has become a family favorite color — the Waleses all gathered in shades of blue at Windsor Castle on April 9 for the first Easter Sunday appearance since Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

On the British morning show “This Morning,” TV presenter Alison Hammond revealed that she asked the princess if she was going to wear blue and the response was, “There is a hint of blue.”

Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to the throne, will join her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis at the king’s coronation on Saturday.