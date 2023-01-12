×
Kate Middleton, Prince William Coordinate in First Public Appearance Since Prince Harry’s Book

The couple were united in matching colors of navy and pine green on a visit to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JANUARY 13: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during their visit to Royal Liverpool University Hospital on January 13, 2023 in Liverpool, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance on Thursday afternoon in Liverpool, North West England. Samir Hussein/WireImage

LONDON — The Waleses have come out.

Prince William and Kate Middleton made their first public appearance on Thursday afternoon in Liverpool, North West England after the release of Prince Harry’s highly anticipated memoir “Spare,” which details the prince’s falling out with the Waleses and other intimate details inside the British royal family.

The couple, united in matching colors of navy and pine green, waved to royal fans outside the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

Kate rewore her Holland Cooper double-breasted coat that retails for 749 pounds with a new wool knit dress from Cefinn, the brand founded by Britain’s former first lady Samantha Cameron, who raised 1.2 million pounds in a new funding round in 2022.

She carried Mulberry’s Amberley, a small top handle bag in a dark green, with navy Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Prince William walked side by side with his wife in a green jumper with an unbuttoned navy blazer layered on top.

BIRKENHEAD, UNITED KINGDOM – JANUARY 12: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Open Door Charity, a charity focused on supporting young adults across Merseyside with their mental health, using culture and creativity as the catalyst for change on January 12, 2023 in Birkenhead, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Merseyside to thank those working in healthcare and mental health support for their work during the winter months. Their engagements take place 2 days after the official release of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's book "Spare". (Photo by Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Open Door Charity, a charity focused on supporting young adults across Merseyside with their mental health, using culture and creativity as the catalyst for change. Getty Images

The princess turned 41 on Jan. 9, a day after Harry’s first broadcast interview to discuss his book. In the sitdown with Tom Bradby of ITV, he revealed that William and Kate didn’t get on with Meghan Markle from the “get-go.”

Kate’s sartorial choices in Liverpool included a majority of British designers, a decision that’s been closely followed in the British media as her official royal duties increased as a senior member of the firm.

At Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, Kate stuck to a firm template of British designers, wearing Stella McCartney, Alexander McQueen and Emilia Wickstead.

The next coming weeks will be testing times for the Waleses and their popularity as Prince Harry continues his book tour.

