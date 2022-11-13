Kate Middleton Wears Catherine Walker to First Remembrance Sunday Service Since Becoming Princess of Wales

LONDON — The British royal family gathered for the first time this weekend since Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

King Charles led the Remembrance Sunday service for the first time as monarch with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in attendance along with other members of parliament and the royal household.

During the service, King Charles and Prince William laid wreaths at the Cenotaph on Whitehall, wearing gray military uniforms with a matching double breasted coat.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Camilla, Queen Consort, watched from the balcony in their head to toe black ensembles.

The princess wore a black brimmed hat with a slim structured coat from Catherine Walker with three poppies pinned above a diamond brooch.

Catherine Walker was among one of Princess Diana’s trusted circle of fashion designers and they collaborated throughout her lifetime.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing Catherine Walker in 2020. Getty Images

Since Middleton’s new title as Princess of Wales, she has been firmly nodding to her late mother-in-law with her sartorial choices.

The princess often wears British designs to the service. She previously wore Catherine Walker to the socially distanced Remembrance Day service in 2020.

Remembrance Sunday is considered one of the most important dates on the royal calendar, where senior members of the royal family come together to pay respect to members of the armed forces who have died in the line of duty.

On Saturday evening, the royal household attended the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Middleton wore a new black crepe and pleated-chiffon midi dress from Self-Portrait that bore similarity to a white version she wore to the Platinum Jubilee Party last June.

She accessorized her look with the queen’s Japanese pearl choker, which consists of four strands joined by a diamond clasp.

The pearls were a gift from the Japanese government, and the queen had them made into a necklace. The queen wore the choker for the first time in the early ’80s, and later loaned it to Princess Diana in 1982 for a state visit to the Netherlands.

Middleton wore the choker for the first time in 2017 to the 70th wedding anniversary dinner of the queen and Prince Philip.