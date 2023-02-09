Kate Middleton Rewears Her Favorite Hobbs Coat From Over 10 Years Ago

LONDON — The Waleses are out and about.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first official visit to Cornwall since taking up the additional title of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall, which previously belonged to King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort.

Kate Middleton and William visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth, which is famously a harbor town.

The princess rewore her chestnut brown Hobbs coat that she has owned for more than 10 years. The coat is made from wool and has a studded leather fastening strap with matching cuffs.

Kate wore the ensemble with custom Gianvito Rossi knee-high boots in a similar shade to her coat.

Prince William stuck to his signature uniform of a smart shirt and tie layered with a sweater and wool blazer worn with black trousers and brown boots.

Prince William, Duke of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cornwall smile during their tour of the National Maritime Museum Cornwall on February 09, 2023 in Falmouth, England. Their Royal Highnesses are visiting Cornwall for the first time since becoming the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. Getty Images

On the engagement, the couple also visited The Dracaena Centre to learn about the support and services it provides the local community.

Since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” in early January, Kate’s and William’s popularity has declined, according to a poll by market research firm Ipsos Mori.

The poll showed that the Waleses’ ratings have dropped by 15 points.

On the release date of “Spare,” the book became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The British royals are slowly returning to business as usual despite the knock-on effect of “Spare.”

Stephen Bates, journalist and author of the book “Royalty Inc: Britain’s Best-Known Brand,” said Prince Harry has done the tabloids “a great favor at the moment because they’re selling pages and pages. In the long term, [Harry’s book] is not going to stop the tabloids — or anyone else — from covering the royals. It’s part of their job, and it’s part of the royals’ [job] to be seen.”