×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

It’s Back to Duty for Kate Middleton in Roland Mouret

Since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir "Spare," Kate's and William’s popularity has declined, according to a new poll.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on January 19, 2023 in London, England. The England team were crowned World Champions in November after beating France in the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Final, boosting support for the sport. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Roland Mouret. UK Press via Getty Images

LONDON — Back to duty.

Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday to support the England national wheelchair rugby league team at Hampton Court Palace wearing a bespoke Roland Mouret burgundy red pantsuit with Daniella Draper jewelry.

The Princess of Wales is a patron of the Rugby Football League.

She wore the two-piece suit last year on a trip to Boston, where she was in the city with Prince William to present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Her necklace retails for 825 pounds and is described as “manifesting your biggest dreams, bringing in more success and prosperity” on the brand’s website.

Related Galleries

Since the release of Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare,” Kate’s and William’s popularity has declined, according to a new poll by market research firm Ipsos Mori.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JANUARY 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League) attends a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on January 19, 2023 in London, England. The England team were crowned World Champions in November after beating France in the Rugby League Wheelchair World Cup Final, boosting support for the sport. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Patron of the Rugby Football League) attends a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace. Getty Images

The poll showed that the Waleses’ ratings have dropped by 15 points.

On the release date of “Spare,” the book became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The British royals are slowly returning to their business as usual despite the knock-on effect of “Spare.”

Stephen Bates, journalist and author of the book “Royalty Inc: Britain’s Best-Known Brand,” said that Prince Harry has done the tabloids “a great favor at the moment because they’re selling pages and pages. In the long term, [Harry’s book] is not going to stop the tabloids — or anyone else — from covering the royals. It’s part of their job, and it’s part of the royals’ [job] to be seen.”

Generating publicity, he said, is a key royal responsibility. William the Conqueror knew it, as did Queen Elizabeth I, Queen Victoria — and nearly every other British monarch over the past 957 years.

“It’s part of what being a royal is, and complaining doesn’t make any difference. It goes with the territory. If the time comes when Britain wants another form of executive government, then [the royal family] can creep into obscurity, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon because they are still hugely popular,” Bates said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton in Back to Duty in Roland Mouret

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad