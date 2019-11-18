The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge represented the royal family at this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

The Duchess, Kate Middleton, arrived at The London Palladium theater Monday night with Prince William dressed in a black lace Alexander McQueen dress. The royal couple greeted many of the night’s performers, including the cast of “Mary Poppins,” before making their way inside the theater.

This marks the third time the royal couple has attended the annual Royal Variety Performance. The duke and duchess previously attended in 2014 and 2017, where Middleton first wore a black lace Diane von Furstenberg dress, then a light blue beaded dress by Jenny Packham.

The annual Royal Variety Performance is one of the longest-running events in the U.K. and benefits the Royal Variety Charity, which offers assistance to elderly or ill performers. The show originated in 1912, with the first performance attended by King George V and Queen Mary. It is now a highly anticipated televised event that has been watched by more than 152 million viewers, according to the Royal Variety Charity.

Last year’s Royal Variety Performance was attended by the Duck and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, shortly after announcing Markle’s pregnancy. Markle attended the event in a custom black and white Safiyaa dress.

