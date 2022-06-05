Kate Middleton Wears Stella McCartney to Star-studded Platinum Jubilee Pageant

LONDON — Kate Middleton wore a custom fuchsia pink dress made with forest-friendly viscose from Stella McCartney to attend the star-studded Platinum Jubilee Pageant in central London on Sunday afternoon.

As the last major event during the four-day royal celebration honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years of service to the people, the street pageant started at 2:30 p.m. local time at Whitehall and made its way through Admiralty Arch and up The Mall. The finale took place just outside Buckingham Palace around the Queen Victoria Memorial.

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant AP

Middleton, who wore a 400-pound white Self-Portrait blazer dress to Saturday night’s Jubilee concert, enjoyed Sunday’s pageant with Prince William, her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, as well as Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie, Keir Starmer, and Sadiq Khan from the royal box.

Queen Elizabeth was absent from the pageant parade, but she made an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the end of the celebration with her family. She styled her green ensemble with her favorite triple-strand pearl necklaces, ribbon-shaped broach and white gloves.

Soldiers parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London. AP

The street pageant was split into four parts. They were For Queen and Country with a military parade; The Time of Our Lives progressing through seven decades of culture, music and fashion with a double-decker bus representing each decade; Let’s Celebrate told the story of the Queen’s life in 12 chapters with corgi puppets and carnival creations, and the Happy and Glorious musical spectacle.

People parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London. AP

Some 10,000 people including a cast of 6,000 performers were involved in staging the carnival. Some of the outfits are made by students from the London College of Fashion.

A long list of celebrities and national treasures, including members of the fashion community Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Charlotte Tilbury, Katie Grand, Bryan Boy and Sam McKnight traveled in the buses to pay homage to the queen. Moss, whose face was on the ’90s bus, wore a Union Jack blazer for the occasion, while Campbell wore a strapless beige dress from Burberry’s fall 2022 collection.

Characters from cartoons and animation parade during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham Palace in London. AP

Other stars who made appearances during the pageant included Cliff Richard, Joan Collins, Zandra Rhodes, Twiggy, Phoebe Dynevor, Mo Farah, Craig Charles, Patsy Kensit and Katherine Jenkins, as well as popular fictional characters such as the Teletubbies, Peter Rabbit, Paddington Bear, Peppa Pig and the Daleks from “Doctor Who.”

At the end of the pageant, close to 200 stars, including David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks, and Holly Willoughby joined Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of the national anthem “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace.

The crowd watch Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London. AP

RELATED:

Going Platinum: Queen Elizabeth II Marks 70 Stylish Years as Monarch

Britain’s Royal Family Gathers for Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

Luxury Brands Play Key Supporting Role During Platinum Jubilee Weekend