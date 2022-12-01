×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Haider Ackermann Plans to Explore Jean Paul Gaultier’s Quieter Side

Men's

Tremaine Emory to Guest Design Dior Fall Capsule

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Named Creative Director of Ann Demeulemeester

Kate Middleton Pairs Burgundy Suit With Matching Chanel Bag on Day Two of U.S. Tour

The Princess of Wales visited both Greentown Labs, a sustainability company, and Roca, a nonprofit for at-risk youth.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to the Greentown Labs in Somerville, to learn about climate innovations which are being incubated in Boston on December 1, 2022 in Boston, United States. Greentown Labs has nurtured a community of climate pioneers who are working to design and implement a more sustainable world. Founded by entrepreneurs, Greentown Labs brings together start-ups, corporates and investors to foster ingenuity and collaboration. Greentown is recognised as the largest climate technology start-up incubator in North America, having supported more than 500 companies since its founding that have collectively created more than 9,000 jobs and raised more than $4 billion in funding. (Photo by Kirsty O'Connor - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts on Thursday. Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massaschusetts, on Thursday, and provided a lesson in royal power dressing.

For day two of her U.S. tour alongside her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a burgundy pantsuit featuring a structured blazer and wide-leg high-waist trousers from Roland Mouret. She coordinated the pantsuit with a pink pussy-bow top underneath and matching suede pumps. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a Chanel top-handle bag.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for her visit of Greentown Labs, North America’s largest clean-tech incubator, to learn more about how climate innovation is nurtured and scaled on December 01, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Roland Mouret has developed a strong association with the royals. In addition to Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing the brand, it was considered a go-to for Meghan Markle when she was a working royal.

Related Galleries

The Princess of Wales’ Chanel bag, which matched her suit, also marks the second Chanel piece she’s sported on her U.S. press tour. Last night at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, she wore a vintage blue Chanel jacket. The jacket was famously worn by Claudia Schiffer on Chanel’s runway in the ‘90s.

CHELSEA, MASSACHUSETTS - DECEMBER 01: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people, on December 1, 2022 in Chelsea, Massachusetts. Rocas mission is to be a relentless force in disrupting incarceration, poverty, and racism by engaging the young adults, police, and systems at the center of urban violence in relationships to address trauma, find hope, and drive change. (Photo by Ian Vogler - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and Prince William were at Greentown Labs as part of their ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability. Greentown Labs is one of the largest clean-tech incubators in North America. The organization was founded in 2011 by MIT graduates and offers more than 200 startups worldwide the resources and support to help make their companies more sustainable.

The Princess of Wales continued her press tour in this same Roland Mouret look as she visited Roca, a nonprofit organization focused on high-risk young people.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday, where William will present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Middleton Wears Roland Mouret & Chanel on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad