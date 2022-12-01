Kate Middleton Pairs Burgundy Suit With Matching Chanel Bag on Day Two of U.S. Tour

Catherine, Princess of Wales, best known as Kate Middleton, arrived at the Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massaschusetts, on Thursday, and provided a lesson in royal power dressing.

For day two of her U.S. tour alongside her husband, Prince William, the Princess of Wales wore a burgundy pantsuit featuring a structured blazer and wide-leg high-waist trousers from Roland Mouret. She coordinated the pantsuit with a pink pussy-bow top underneath and matching suede pumps. She finished off the look by accessorizing with a Chanel top-handle bag.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, during a visit to Greentown Labs in Somerville, Massachusetts. Getty Images

Roland Mouret has developed a strong association with the royals. In addition to Catherine, Princess of Wales, wearing the brand, it was considered a go-to for Meghan Markle when she was a working royal.

The Princess of Wales’ Chanel bag, which matched her suit, also marks the second Chanel piece she’s sported on her U.S. press tour. Last night at a Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game, she wore a vintage blue Chanel jacket. The jacket was famously worn by Claudia Schiffer on Chanel’s runway in the ‘90s.

Catherine, Princess of Wales Getty Images

The Princess of Wales and Prince William were at Greentown Labs as part of their ongoing commitment to promoting sustainability. Greentown Labs is one of the largest clean-tech incubators in North America. The organization was founded in 2011 by MIT graduates and offers more than 200 startups worldwide the resources and support to help make their companies more sustainable.

The Princess of Wales continued her press tour in this same Roland Mouret look as she visited Roca, a nonprofit organization focused on high-risk young people.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s U.S. tour marks the couple’s first tour of America as the Prince and Princess of Wales. The royal couple arrived in Boston on Wednesday, where William will present the Earthshot Prize for sustainability at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway. The royals last visited the U.S. for a New York and Washington, D.C., trip in 2014.