Kate Middleton Wears Balmain, Sitting With Roger Federer at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales is a patron of the All England Tennis Club; she wore a purple bow to signal her role.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer court side on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Roger Federer at Wimbledon. WireImage

LONDON Kate Middleton made her first appearance at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships wearing green and white to nod to the games taking place in southwest London.

The Princess of Wales opted for a double-breasted mint green Balmain blazer with a white lapel and buttons paired with a white pleated skirt and Gianvito Rossi pumps accessorized with a white leather Mulberry bag and jewelry from Shyla London and Sezane.

Middleton is a patron of the All England Tennis Club; she wore a purple bow to signal her role.

She took a seat in the royal box on center court next to Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer.

The 20 Grand Slam winner wore a taupe suit with a pinstripe shirt and dotted tie while sitting next to the princess.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 04: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
The princess in green: Kate Middleton wears Balmain to Wimbledon. GC Images

This is Middleton’s second time wearing a Paris-based brand.

At her first Trooping of the Colour, she offered a sharp statement in a custom emerald green Andrew Gn coatdress with satin trim to represent her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. 

The dress featured blue jeweled embellishments that matched her sapphire engagement ring and earrings which belonged to the late Diana, Princess of Wales. 

The princess added a Cartier shamrock brooch to her green number.

At Wimbledon, the renowned tournament is known for its strict all-white dress code, but for the first time in history, it’s getting an update.

In 2023, women players can now wear dark-colored undershorts, a change intended to ease anxiety around periods. These garments, however, still cannot be longer than their skirts or tennis shorts.

