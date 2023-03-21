Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen Blazer, Priced at 1,945 Pounds, Is for Business

LONDON — The Princess of Wales means business.

Kate Middleton was joined by executives from Unilever, Ikea, NatWest and Lego to talk about the importance of well-being in the workplace as part of her Shaping Us project, which is encouraging businesses across the country to train and help employees with their social and emotional welfare.

She wore a new crisp light ivory blazer from Alexander McQueen that retails for 1,945 pounds with Gianvito Rossi pumps and Asprey London hoop earrings that she’s previously worn.

The blazer is similar to the princess’ other Alexander McQueen blazer that she often wears when attending serious events, such as meeting with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness; a visit to London’s biggest rail station, Waterloo, with her husband Prince William for the unveiling of the National Windrush Monument, and the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Princess of Wales has been wearing British labels recently ahead of the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as king and queen.

Catherine, Princess of Wales (in her role as Colonel of the Irish Guards) presents Irish Wolf Hound 'Turlough Mor' (aka Seamus), regimental mascot of the Irish Guards, with a sprig of shamrock during the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, England.

For the St. Patrick’s Day parade in London last week, the princess wore a teal Catherine Walker coat dress with a matching hat from Jane Taylor London.

On March 13, Middleton wore a navy Erdem skirt suit printed with little white flowers with the Prince of Wales three feathers brooch and Princess Diana’s sapphire and diamond earrings.

Alexander McQueen, the British brand behind her wedding dress in 2011, has become the most reliable choice for the princess when it comes to both her serious and more glamorous official duties.