Rare Images of Kate Moss, Cameron Diaz Hit Photo London

Rare images of Kate Moss and Cameron Diaz from the early ’90s captured by photographer Michel Haddi will go on display at the image-focused art fair Photo London, which runs from Wednesday to Sunday.

Represented by the Milan-based 29 Arts In Progress gallery, Haddi shot Moss for British GQ in 1991, and Diaz for Vogue Homme Magazine in 1993. Polaroids were taken by Haddi during these shoots, and he stumbled across them while clearing out his storage.

In the image, Moss gazes into the camera before appearing to writhe on a dark velvet sofa, while Diaz wears a Our P—ys Our Choice T-shirt and holds an empty water bottle.

Haddi, who has shot for a wide range of publications over the decades, said he first met Moss through stylist Kim Bowen, a mutual friend, and he later shot Moss for a Bloomingdale’s campaign.

“When I think of Kate, I think of the little mermaid of Copenhagen. That was my idea behind this shot,” Haddi expained.

With regard to his experinece of working with Diaz, Haddi recalled, “She had that T-shirt on and I thought it was so amusing. You have to understand it is way, way back before the #MeToo movement, when women didn’t speak that much. So to have a great and attractive lady showing that T-shirt off, was like OMG.”

Also on display at the booth are images of Uma Thurman, Linda Evangelista, Veruschka Von Lehndorff, and Marisa Berenson captured by Haddi, alongside works of Rankin/Gian Paolo Barbieri and Toni Meneguzzo.

There will also be a book signing for “Kate Moss — The Legend Book of Lost Polaroids of Kate” by Michel Haddi on Saturday at the fair inside Somerset House.