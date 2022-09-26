Kate Moss Dishes on Cosmoss, Her Beauty and Wellness Brand

STRIKING A BALANCE: Kate Moss swept into the private, lush apartment nestled in Paris’ La Samaritaine department store Monday morning to talk with journalists and influencers about her beauty and wellness brand Cosmoss.

But first, she dabbed a few of its Golden Nectar CBD Pro-Collagen Oil Drops under her tongue to help relax.

Moss came up with the name Cosmoss with an old friend, who had been her personal assistant in the ’90s, but is now an interior designer.

“She does plant music — she listens to plants, roses sing and stuff,” Moss continued. “She’s really into all of that.”

The two sat on the floor of Moss’ KMA agency in London’s Soho and brainstormed about names. Two bubbled up — Cosmoss being one, and another moniker, which Moss wouldn’t divulge.

“Then I spoke to a psychic,” she said. “And I was like: ‘What do you think?’ He was like: ‘Seven letters’ — you know, all those things.”

Moss tried the name out on other people, too. “It rolls off the tongue,” Moss said.

Cosmoss is meant to be about the universe and grounding. “We want to be in touch with both, really,” she explained.

To wit: Cresent moon symbols figure on Cosmoss’ product packaging, as do sun-like icons. Back down to earth, moss (the plant) is used as a product ingredient.

“Just all made sense, really,” she said, of the name. “It all kind of clicked.”

Alongside meditating, while using a red light, Moss also likes potting in the countryside to help unwind.

“I’m a member of the gardening center,” she shared. “I buy flowers and pot when I’m not working — and play with my dogs. That’s my balance: crazy fashion, then potting and dogs.”