Kate Moss Enters Drest Metaverse With Messika

Kate Moss has entered the metaverse.

The renowned model and fashion icon will enter the Drest fashion styling game as its first guest avatar starting March 28, where players are able to dress Moss using pieces from her collaboration with Messika, along with clothing and accessories from other designer labels such as Gucci, Loewe and Bottega Veneta.

Drest stylists will be able to style the supermodel in full-length photo shoots and jewelry challenges. Moss will only be a guest avatar in the game for two weeks.

“It was incredible to see the avatar Drest has made of me, and I enjoyed being involved in the creative process, just as I did when designing my high jewelry collection for Messika,” Moss said in a statement. “Drest will bring the collection to a whole new audience, and I’m excited to see how the players will style me over the next two weeks. My tip? You can never wear too many diamonds.”

Kate Moss for the Drest metaverse Courtesy of Drest

Moss and Valérie Messika, creative director of the Paris-based jewelry brand, collaborated on two different collections, with the first released in 2020 and the second in 2021.

Additionally, players will also receive a chance to win a piece from the Messika By Kate Moss collection. In dedicated styling challenges, will use one piece from the collaboration, which includes necklaces, earrings, bracelets and hairpieces. The winner, chosen by Moss herself, will win a Baby Move pendant in white gold.

“I’m excited to see gamers engage with the Messika challenge in the Drest metaverse,” Messika said in a statement. “It’s always been important to me that people are playful with diamonds and experiment with fine jewelry in the same way as fashion.”

Moss will also appear as an icon in the App Store, replacing styling game’s permanent avatars for the duration of the campaign.

“I told Kate about Drest when it was in the very early stages of development. Back then, so many people in the fashion industry thought I was crazy to think the worlds of high-fashion and gaming could align, but not Kate,” said Lucy Yeomans, founder and co-chair of Drest. “She got it immediately and loved the concept, so we’ve been looking for a project to team up on ever since and her jewelry collaboration with Messika felt like the perfect fit.”

