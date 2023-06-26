Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Natalia Vodianova Join amfAR NFT Design Competition Panel

A panel including Kate Moss, Kendall Jenner, Natalia Vodianova, Jeff Koons, Baz Luhrmann, and J Balvin will judge NFT submissions for the charitable digital art competition led by the AIDS Research non-profit organization amfAR and Prospect 100.

Billed as a new way that will “revolutionize how you can support the mission to end the global AIDS epidemic,” the Global Design Competition invites designers from around the world to create backgrounds for amfAR’s NFT collection, inspired by its work and Pride Month. Submissions close on July 9.

Some 100 artists will be selected and have their work randomly combined with amfAR’s character as well as a number of high-profile figures from the art world to form amfAR’s debut NFT collection.

Having raised $1.7 million for the Ukrainian government via an online NFT design competition last year in partnership with FAIR.XYZ, the amfAR NFT collection will go on sale, with 100 percent of proceeds going to help achieve the mission of ending the global AIDS epidemic.

Harry Beard, cofounder of Prospect 100, a company that was founded on the idea that “design can be used as a force for good and we have been very proud to make this a reality,” believes that “we are at the beginnings of what has the potential to be the most impactful digital art project in history” with the launch of the competition.

Kyle Clifford, chief development officer at amfAR, called the partnership “a great opportunity to raise money to support the dedicated researchers pursuing a cure.”

Vodianova, model and founder of Naked Heart Foundation, added that “AIDS remains a major global public health issue, and amfAR’s related research efforts result in immense positive impact. The creative industry influences people of all generations throughout very diverse geographies, and the power of our voices should continue to raise awareness to prevent infections and eliminate stigma.”