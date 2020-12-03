NEW TERRITORY: Kate Moss is giving her own spin to 2020’s favorite item of clothing, the hoodie, with her first foray into merchandise.

The British supermodel has released her first line of merch, a series of digitally printed hoodies, T-shirts and totes, created under her creative agency KMA Studio.

The items feature a close-up print of Moss’ iris, taken in 2013 as part of photographer Rankin’s “Eyescapes” series.

“Since everyone was living in hoodies in lockdown the team at the agency and I decided it would be fun to create some merchandise of our own,” said Moss, adding that she wanted to ensure the collection had a low environmental impact.

“My iris image was printed onto organic cotton for the totes, T-shirts and hoodies and we worked with ethical producers, recyclable packaging and swing tags to make this a sustainable collection,” she added.

The line was made in a factory in Tiruppur, India in order to be as close to the source of the raw materials as possible and keep a low carbon footprint.

To mark the launch, Moss and her daughter Lila posed together in matching black and white hoodies, for a series of intimate, Polaroid-style images.

Lila has been having a moment of her own in the modeling world, making a much-lauded runway debut at the Miu Miu show in February, pre-lockdown. As for Moss, her star continues to shine bright and this week she made waves when appearing on the cover of British Vogue’s January issue, heralding a new year and new beginnings.

Products are priced from 20 pounds for a tote to 90 pounds for a hoodie and are sold on the KMA Studio web site.