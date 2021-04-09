Kate Moss is taking her modeling expertise to a new realm: NFTs.

The supermodel is teaming with anonymous artist collective, Moments in Time Collective, for three short videos showing Moss doing mundane activities, which will be auctioned off as NFTs. The three videos are titled “Drive With Kate,” “Walk With Kate” and “Sleep With Kate.”

“Art for me has always been about the moment,” Moss said in a statement. “Time is the thing that there is never enough of and that waits for no one. I’m intrigued by who will want to own a moment of mine. I was also drawn to the idea that this ownership can be used to help others in need hopefully gain more of it. I look forward to seeing this experiment through.”

Moss’ videos will be auctioned as NFTs through digital platform Foundation. Each video will be sold with a unique audio certification recorded by Moss that acknowledges the buyer. The buyer will also be revealed in a social post through the Kate Moss Agency.

NFTs, non-fungible tokens, have quickly risen in popularity in the art world. NFTs are a type of cryptocurrency that can be used to purchase digital goods. They are digital certificates that authenticate ownership of digital goods such as artwork, videos or audio files, among others, and cannot be traded.

Part of the proceeds from Moss’ NFT videos will benefit model Adwoa Aboah’s Gurls Talk charity, which provides resources and safe spaces for women and young girls to discuss mental health struggles.

Moss’ videos are available for view now on Foundation and will be up for auction on Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. EST for 24 hours.

