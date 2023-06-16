×
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Moss Returns as the Creative Director of Diet Coke

Campaign images are inspired by the 11:30 Diet Coke Break ads from the ‘90s.

UNDER STRICT EMBARGO – 13.00 BST – FRIDAY 16 JUNE 2023 – FREE HANDOUT IMAGES Contact. dietcoke@exposure.net ‘Diet Coke by Kate Moss, Love What You Love’ campaign is back for Season 2. Inspired by the Diet Coke archives, they reveal a first look of the new ‘Diet Coke Break by Kate Moss’. The Global icon and style visionary who took the helm as Creative Director of Diet Coke in July 2022, is paying homage to the original 11:30 Diet Coke Breaks from the ‘90s and ‘00s - reimagining some of her favourite moments. Kate Moss has used these seminal TV spots as creative fuel, inspiring fans to take a moment to ‘Love What You Love’ - spotlighting individuals who embrace a positive attitude to life, by knowing who they are and what they love. Image shows: 11:30 Appointment 1997 - Photographed against the London skyline in a shimmering, vintage silver chainmail gown, Kate recreates that iconic window moment from 1997, made unforgettable by an irresistible window washer.
Kate Moss in a vintage chainmail dress against the London skyline drinking Diet Coke. Diet Coke

LONDONKate Moss is back for seconds sips of Diet Coke.

The British supermodel was announced as the face of the carbonated beverage last year to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

In the new campaign imagery, Moss wears a black dress with gold chain details with matching accessories resembling a Chanel couture spring 1992 dress. It was designed by her friend and stylist Katy England.

The images are inspired by the 11:30 Diet Coke Break ads from the ‘90s with references to the window overlooking the city while Moss sips her drink wearing a vintage chainmail gown.

“The success is testament to the strength of our partnerships, which saw the campaign reach over 96 percent of Diet Coke’s fashion-loving audience,” said Sean Kellett, partnerships and assets senior manager for Europe at The Coca-Cola Company.

Kate Moss for Diet Coke in a dress made by Katy England. Diet Coke

Diet Coke recently reunited with London Fashion Week and the British Fashion Awards as headline sponsors and will continue to do so this year.

The role of creative director at Diet Coke has been vacant for a decade. It was previously held by Marc Jacobs, a close friend of Moss, when the soft drink celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2013.

“The Diet Coke Breaks are classics, and I wanted to add a fashion twist to these moments. The campaign is very different aesthetically to the ‘90s and ‘00s but the narrative is the same. It’s all about a pause to love what you love and indulge yourself in that moment, without taking yourself too seriously,” said Moss.

Previous fashion collaborators with Diet Coke include Karl Lagerfeld, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jonathan Anderson, Matthew Williamson and Roberto Cavalli.

