PUT A RING ON IT: Everyone knows Kate Moss loves a vintage frock. Now the model and entrepreneur has teamed with Jorge Yarur, founder of the Museo de la Moda in Santiago, Chile, on a book featuring her selections from his collection of 14,000 historic items of clothing and accessories.

“Musings on Fashion and Style: Museo de la Moda,” to be published by Rizzoli on Oct. 15, features images of Moss rocking some of her trademark looks, such as bias-cut satin slips and sequined capes, alongside photographs of pieces from the museum that fit into the same trend.

The two struck up a friendship after Moss visited the museum, which opened to the public in 2007.

“It happened really organically. And then I went back to Chile and we spent a few days going through the archives, which was intense, and editing and saying what I liked, and what pieces I would wear personally, and have worn,” Moss told WWD at a party to celebrate the launch, which drew guests including Kim Jones, Christian Louboutin and Fabien Baron.

“And it was kind of amazing to see it in a museum, and I’ve worn it to nightclubs and things – but he loved that, that I wear them out,” she added.

Alongside pieces from major designers, Yarur has collected outfits worn by celebrities such as John Lennon, Marc Bolan and Catherine Deneuve. A little black dress by Jean Louis, part of Marilyn Monroe’s wardrobe for “The Misfits,” was among the treasures dotted around the gilded reception rooms at Hôtel de Crillon.

“The most sentimental for me was when I saw Marilyn Monroe’s little sweater set, or her little cocktail dresses. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, they’re so cute,’” Moss said. “And then, I mean, Kurt Cobain’s things, the rock ’n’ roll stuff, I loved — Jimi Hendrix’s jacket. I was like, ‘Wow.’ Basically from each era, I could pick something.”

Yarur, a textile and banking heir, built his collection by outbidding many leading museums, including the Metropolitan’s Costume Institute in New York City. But unlike the directors of other fashion institutions, he takes a freewheeling approach to collecting, picking clothes he considers representative of their era.

“In France, you know, museums are focused on designers because it’s part of the culture, but for us, in Chile, I’m focused on something more global,” he explained. “I very much like Eighties clothes, jeans that really represent the decade – not only high fashion.”

So far, only one thing has eluded him in 20 years of auction hunting. “Men’s 18th-century shoes — very difficult,” he said with a sigh. “They were worn out.”

To go with her vintage leopard gold lamé column dress, Moss had borrowed a spectacular Van Cleef & Arpels ring, set with a 32.14-carat cognac diamond, that was originally a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor.

“I know: casual, right?” she said jokingly. “It’s quite funny because I wore it in Santiago. I was like, ‘Oh no, it’s too much.’ But actually in the Crillon, it goes quite well. I don’t feel overdressed at all.”