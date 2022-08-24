Kate Moss Debuts Wellness Brand Cosmoss

Kate Moss is entering the wellness space.

The supermodel announced on Tuesday she is launching a wellness brand, called Cosmoss, via the brand’s Instagram account. The account posted several photos and videos of Moss as well as images stating values like “Rejuvenation, Balance, Healing” and “Soulful, Sensual, Self-Aware.” The brand will launch on Sept. 1.

“Cosmoss draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss — ready to share her journey of self-acceptance and freely be herself,” read a caption on a Cosmoss photo. “Each Cosmoss product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love. The Cosmoss scent recenters and completes.”

While the Cosmoss Instagram account and website do not provide additional information on what kinds of products customers can expect, multiple outlets have reported the brand will offer skin care products, including a CBD oil. A price range has also not yet been revealed.

This is Moss’ first brand, however she’s partnered with many others during her lengthy career. Most recently, the supermodel teamed with Diet Coke as its creative director and guest edited the fall issue of Self Service Magazine. She’s also continuing her modeling career as the face of Charlotte Tilbury.

Cosmoss is the latest celebrity beauty brand to launch this year. Moss follows the likes of Scarlett Johansson and her The Outset skin care brand, Kim Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim brand, Courteney Cox’s Homecourt home fragrance brand, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode brand, La La Anthony’s Inala hair brand and more.