Kate Spade and Archie Comics Team for Capsule Collection

Kate Spade New York is taking its cue from Archie Comics’ Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge for its latest collaboration.

The accessories brand is teaming with the comics publisher for an apparel and accessories capsule collection that takes inspiration from the well-known characters, blending its own colorful, kitschy style with graphic elements from the comic series.

The collection looks to the original Archie Comics comic book style from the Forties, reusing the images and text as designs for items such as sweatshirts, handbags, tote bags, backpacks, wallets and more.

Standout pieces from the collection include a wallet designed with a graphic comic strip that illustrates the love triangle between the titular Archie Andrews with Cooper and Lodge and a pink sweatshirt that shows an illustration of Cooper with her signature high ponytail.

Although the Archie Comics series has been around for nearly 80 years, the characters have seen renewed interest thanks to the CW teen TV drama, “Riverdale,” which takes inspiration from the original comic book’s characters and plot.

In the last few years, Archie Comics has embarked on many fashion and beauty collaborations. Most recently, the comic publisher teamed with Keds in 2019 for a collection of sneakers inspired by Cooper and Lodge’s characters. Archie Comics has also teamed with Charlotte Olympia, Torrid and MAC Cosmetics.

