Kate Spade New York Kicks Off Fall Collection and New Coffee Table Book

Kate Spade New York knows a thing or two about celebrating.

The brand celebrated the release of its fall 2022 collection and its new coffee table book, “Celebrate That! Occasions” (Abrams New York, $35) on Thursday morning at 214 Lafayette Street, a multilevel event space in New York.

It chose the townhouse to present its fall ready-to-wear collection, that was chock full of bold plaids, leopard prints, florals and polka dots mixed with homey interiors.

The theme was “Open House,” and the brand set up several colorful vignettes that reflected the at-home entertaining theme, along with serving croissants, cake and refreshments. Among those enjoying the festivities were Katie Holmes, Rosario Dawson and Emma Roberts.

Emma Roberts, Rosario Dawson and Katie Holmes Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

On Friday and Saturday, Kate Spade New York will swing open its doors (the same townhouse at 214 Lafayette Street) for a community event, where it will kick off the new book. Both days will feature classes on such topics as flower arranging and tips on writing thank you notes. Each guest will receive a free copy of the book.

A fall handbag from Kate Spade New York. Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

“Our strategy is to welcome the community,” said Jenny Campbell, chief marketing officer. She said she wants the event to feel inclusive to the community.

The book was written by Jen Ford, a former editorial director of Kate Spade, with essays and illustrations from others, including those on staff. “We’ve all got extra-small things and extra-large things to celebrate and they all deserve the love. Whatever gives you (or them) that Champagne-fizzy, flutter-in-the-tummy feeling, we’re all in. Let’s celebrate that,” said Kate Spade New York, in the book’s introduction.

Kate Spade New York’s new coffee table, “Celebrate That! Occasions.” Darian DiCianno/BFA.com

The book, which is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble, among others, offers suggestions on how to celebrate big events such as Mother’s Day and weddings, as well as those in between, such as Fridays, a new skill, a friend’s promotion, a friend’s break-up, a dog’s birthday, or a new home.

