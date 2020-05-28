Kate Spade New York is launching a capsule collection in honor of Pride month that includes handbags, ready-to-wear, jewelry and accessories that all feature rainbow motifs with signature Kate Spade New York details.
The collection includes a tote with crossbody strap, a nylon backpack, as well as a hoodie, T, sandals, accessories and a range of jewelry. The capsule will retail from $68 to $198 and is available online at katespade.com at the beginning of June.
In addition, the company is making a donation to the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ youth. Over the past few years, mental wellness has been a large focus for the brand, through both internal and external initiatives, having most recently painted with Crisis Text Line to fund a program that provides targeted mental health support to frontline workers who are battling the COVID-19 pandemic.